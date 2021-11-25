Autoguard acquires Warranty Administration Services and Sentience Automotive Solutions forming new group to support car dealers

Autoguard Warranties has acquired Warranty Administration Services and Sentience Automotive Solutions forming the new Autoguard Group.

Autoguard Group has been formed to provide the motor industry, and its dealers, with the ultimate performance partner.

Rob Dockerill, Group CEO, expressed how excited and proud he is to announce the formation of the group.

Autoguard Group has added Warranty Administration Services (trading as Crystal Clear Warranties) and Sentience Automotive Solutions to its portfolio of businesses – alongside the existing businesses of Autoguard Warranties Ltd, Best4 and Fleetband.

Commenting on the new group, Dockerill said: ‘The idea was to form a group of renowned, respected and established businesses that could offer the dealer or dealer group a variety of solutions to help them.

‘Be that warranty, insurance products, admin schemes all the way to dealer training and development, i.e. supporting the dealer to grow their revenues and enhance their value proposition.’

Autoguard Group announced with great excitement the strategic acquisition of Warranty Administration Services.

Warranty Administration Services have been trading successfully for 37 years and counts a host of the UK’s top dealers as clients.

Alan Davison, managing director of Warranty Administration Services, said: ‘We are extremely excited to be joining forces with Autoguard.

‘I am clear in my mind that combining our 37 years’ experience designing bespoke warranty solutions for dealers with the much larger reach, product range and resources of Autoguard Warranties will bring a bring a wealth of new opportunities to both large and small dealers to enhance their profitability and customer retention.’

Operations director, Jo Rimmer, added: ‘We are very excited to start working with Autoguard Group.

‘We look forward to the opportunity that this presents; both to us as a team at Warranty Administration Services, and to our clients, many of whom we have enjoyed several long and successful years of working together.’

Together with the purchase of Warranty Administration Services, Autoguard Group has purchased the respected consultancy Sentience Automotive Solutions.

An IMI Approved Centre, Sentience have been working with independent dealers, franchises, OEMs, and groups for over five years offering training, development, and consultancy services.

Ali May-Khalil, who has taken up a board position as group commercial director for Autoguard Group alongside his role as managing director of Sentience, commented: ‘This is really exciting times for the group, and we are delighted to be part of it.

‘Having worked with many businesses across the sector over the years, it was felt that we could add even more value by providing our services directly to our dealer partners within the group.

‘When the team from Autoguard first approached us, and explained their vision for the future and how would fit into that, the decision became an easy one.

He added: ‘Sentience will continue to provide the services our clients have become accustomed to, and nothing will change from that perspective, and we look forward to continuing to drive the revenues of our clients into the future.’

‘As for the group, we have added an excellent business in Warranty Administration Services whose service levels to their dealer partners is fantastic and well known.

‘It is a great business, with great people, and we look forward to working, collaborating, and supporting our dealer partners together.’

The multiple-award-winning Autoguard Warranties comes under the group umbrella alongside its sister companies Best4 and Fleetband.

Dockerill added: ‘We have formed a group that owns the type of companies we are proud of and share in our, and each other’s, values.

‘Industry recognised, respected, and established. More so than that, businesses that really do partner with their clients to support their revenue growth.’

For more information on the Autoguard Group and how it can help you please get in contact or visit their website here or email [email protected].