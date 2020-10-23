Automotive Compliance has become the first Financial Conduct Authority principal firm to be made an official partner of CDK Global.

It will be removing risks for dealers over credit broking and general insurance permissions as part of the partnership programme run by CDK, which provides software and technology for dealers around the world.

Paul Speakman, the founding director of Automotive Compliance, told Car Dealer of the company’s delight at its appointment.

‘This collaborative integration between ourselves and CDK will enable sales executives to cut down on key strokes, jumping from system to system,’ he said.

‘It will give customers an even better journey and give dealership management teams even greater control of FCA governance in the business.’

He added that board directors would benefit from comprehensive management letting them know exactly the state of their FCA compliance.

Fellow director Paul Guy added: ‘We have been successfully working on an integration programme with all of the major CRM and DMS providers for a while now, to simplify the dealers’ FCA procedures.

‘This CDK partnership is another market-leading first for automotive compliance and bridges a huge gap with dealers due to the sheer size of CDK’s client base in the UK motor industry.

‘Given the impact a failed FCA audit can have on a business, this has come at a great time for the industry.’