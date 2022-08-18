Automotive sector ‘is facing its biggest skills challenge of the past 20 years’

The Institute of the Motor Industry says the automotive sector will need to fill 160,000 job holes by 2031 because of a major skills challenge.

Its latest Automotive Sector Employment report blames an ageing population, less immigration, the pandemic and the green agenda for causing skills problems in the automotive labour market.

As well as forecasting a two per cent drop in the number of jobs available by 2031, the report also says that rising employment replacement demand – because of retirement, migration and occupational mobility – will significantly contribute to what it calls an ‘unprecedented number of available vacancies’.

The role most in demand will be that of the vehicle technician, which will account for 16 per cent – or 25,600 – of the vacancies.

IMI chief executive Steve Nash said: ‘The industry faces its biggest skills challenge of the past two decades.

‘We have been lobbying government, the automotive industry and the education sector for a long time to invest in addressing the shortage in qualified EV technicians, and the majority have stepped up to the challenge.

‘But our latest report worryingly reveals that the UK’s lack of EV skills are just the tip of the iceberg.

‘An ageing population is a significant contributor to the dilemma.

‘Many of our older workers are set to retire over the coming years and fewer younger workers are joining the labour force.

‘Without doubt, more needs to be done to attract young blood into the UK’s automotive sector.’

An IMI survey of 1,600 16-to-18-year-olds found just 16 per cent of pupils saying they had considered the automotive sector as an option.

A lack of understanding about the range of roles, qualifications needed and salary expectations was a key factor.

Nash said: ‘That’s a damning statistic, and one we desperately need to address.

‘Put simply, a lack of understanding about the range of roles, qualifications needed and salary expectations is hampering our ability to bring new talent in. We need to change that.’

A total of 448 youth influencers, including career professionals, took part in the survey as well, with respondents reporting that a lack of placements meant they were unable to help young people interested in pursuing a career in the automotive sector.