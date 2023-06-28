Automotive Transformation Group – Highly Commended Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year 2023

As car dealers continue to navigate the world between online deals and physical customer interactions in the showroom, Automotive Transformation Group has proved itself invaluable for lead generation in an omnichannel world.

In the Car Dealer Power Awards 2023, the business was highly commended as lead generation site of the year.

ATG told Car Dealer: ‘We have gone from strength to strength this year, launching our all-new omnichannel suite to the automotive market – Fusion.

‘This encompasses what automotive consumers want most – a personalised, and flexible experience. We’re excited to not only be able to offer them multiple touchpoints but intrinsically link them, allowing consumers to transition between them for ultimate convenience.

‘It empowers car buyers to complete what has historically been a very disjointed process with ease and optimises the ‘consumer-first’ mindset retailers must adopt to continue their success.’

The group is dedicated to innovating its technology to work for both consumers and car dealers as their needs evolve in different ways.

On being named as highly commended, it said: ‘We were both pleasantly surprised and delighted to hear that we’d been shortlisted for Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year.

‘So, when we got the good news that we’d been highly commended, we were honoured.

‘We pride ourselves on providing an omnichannel experience that delivers tangible benefits to our customers, and this recognition gives us great confidence that our customers are more than satisfied with the reliable hyper-relevant leads we supply as a result of our Fusion suite.

‘Not only does it mean a great deal to us as a group, but it’s also a testament to the team’s ongoing dedication to product optimisation. This recognition is a sign that we’re getting it right – and we’re very grateful for the votes we received. Thank you to everyone who voted for us.

‘We’re glad our suite of NetDirector products can be relied upon to deliver consistently high-performing leads, particularly during times like this when the industry is experiencing so many transitions with regard to stock shortages, sales models and more.’

ATG added that it is looking forward to developing new products that suit its customers changing needs, saying: ‘Unknowns such as the transition toward alternative sales models, provide new opportunities for our customers to unlock new revenue streams and we’re looking forward to supporting our customers throughout these transitions.

‘Our strategy for the second half of 2023 and beyond is centred around maximising the awareness of our true omnichannel offering, helping our customers to deliver a seamless and enjoyable car buying journey to their consumers, whether they adopt a different sales model or not.’