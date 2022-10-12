Automotive Transformation Group – Website Provider for Franchised Dealers 2022

In a world of omni-channel car buying, a car dealer’s website is as vital as the look of its showroom – and the winners in this category can certainly make digital dealerships sparkle.

Our winner has been through a period of change itself, but its products are still loved and praised by its customers in equal measure.

Automotive Transformation Group, formerly known as GForces, have clinched this award again this year.

Dealers remarked its website designs are still class leading and at the forefront of digital retailing for the motor trade.

On the whole, Automotive Transformation Group received superb feedback in this year’s Car Dealer Power survey.

CEO Tim Smith expressed his delighted at picking up the gong again, saying: ‘These are the only awards that are voted for by our customers, and that’s they key to us.’

Last year GForces in its original guise snatched the win, but what is the Automotive Transformation Group and what does it mean for dealers?

Smith explained: ‘I think a lot of people weren’t aware that we brought together four companies under the Automotive Transformation Group – GForces, renowned for e-commerce and digital technology; and Autofutura, specialists in retention, residual value and risk management.

‘But also under that there’s Chrysalis which is a very strong player in terms of retention technology, and SalesMaster which delivers live inventory feeds and data feeds from manufacturers.

‘We’ve been busy putting all of those four great teams together, and then really trying to tie up all of that technology to create this digital retailing suite, which we’re bringing to the market now.’

With such great brands under one roof, Smith and his team are a great source to predict what’s next for retailing.

‘We’re still in this whole digital transformation process which has been going on for the past 20 years, and it’s probably going to go on for another 20.

‘The reality is we’re just seeing a rationalisation in terms of the kind of tool sets and technology perspective that retailers, manufacturers, financiers and fleet providers are using in order to connect to their customers.’

Smith said there are ‘seismic changes’ on the way, especially when it comes to agency sales.

‘I think that the byword for it is, as ever, collaboration is about integration and it’s about efficiency. So, making that car buying journey as efficient and as fun as possible and trying to take out the grit in the gears, which is obviously, what we’re all trying to resolve.’