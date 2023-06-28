Automotive Transformation Group – Website Provider for Franchised Dealers of the Year 2023

With most buyers starting their car purchasing journey online, a slick website that’s as smart as your physical showroom is vital – especially in the world of new car sales.

The days of dealers just having websites acting as shop windows are gone – customers expect the full suite of tools to make their next purchase.

Serial Car Dealer Power Award winner Automotive Transformation Group – formerly known as GForces – has gone and clinched this category once again.

Dealers across the board were impressed with how Automotive Transformation Group looked after them and provided a faultless service.

A delighted CEO Tim Smith picked up the gong again, saying: ‘We’re always delighted to win this award as it’s voted for by our customers – and that’s the most important thing.

‘It shows their sentiments towards our organisation and our individuals in the business, so winning is absolutely fantastic.’

Smith knows why dealers rank the firm so highly, too.

‘It’s down to our people,’ he said.

‘Our people not only support our customers on a day to day basis, but also they all contribute to making world class software products and solutions and service.

‘As long as we keep continuing to add value, and as long as we respond and are accurate with our responses and deliver the integrity of what we say we’re going to do, that’s the reason – or some of the reasons – why we win.’

The win comes at a busy period of time for the firm.

Automotive Transformation Group was formed in 2021 following the merger of GForces and Autofutura, and the new company has continued to flourish.

He said: ‘The last 12 months have been a period of change for us – we’ve got a new exec in place (and I think that leadership team is making some transformations across the organisation), and we’re bringing all of our technology and software solutions together, which his really delivering on the promise and the provenance of all of those organisations and the history we’re brought together – it’s very exciting.’

Smith added: ‘We’re growing, which is fantastic, but we’re growing in a sustainable manner, and making sure that our customers are happy along the way.

‘That’s the trick – that’s the balance. And I have to say, over the past 12 months I think you’ve seen testimony to that.’

Can Automotive Transformation Group clinch another Car Dealer Power award in 2024?

Over to Smith: ‘I’m hoping we will do more of the same, but just a little better.

‘It’s a competitive environment; we’ve got some great competitors and we’re always trying to strive and improve – that’s all we can do and that’s all I can ask from the team.

‘Just keep that growth going, keep that mindset going, and just hopefully deliver more world class products.’