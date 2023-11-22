Bangers4Ben 2023 raises record-breaking £91,000 from car sales and fundraising

The cars are all sold and the Bangers4Ben teams have raised a record-breaking £91,000 to be donated to charity.

This year, 38 teams drove around Ireland on a four-day adventure while asking friends, family and colleagues to dig deep to help them raise money for automotive charity Ben.

In total, the cars raised £28,707, and you can see in the table below exactly what each car sold for, and £62,950 was fundraised.

The total raised is over £30,000 more than was raised on the previous highest total and far supasses the target of £50,000 organisers Automotion Events had initially aimed for.

Teams are asked to buy a car for less than £750, prepare it for the drive however they see fit and at the end it is auctioned with BCA.

This year Automotive Compliance raised the most money from their car with it selling for £1,950.

However, Car Quay went above and beyond with their fundraising and generated £12,500 for Ben.

Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships, engagement & income, said: ‘We’re amazed by the huge success of Bangers4Ben 2023 which has raised a record-breaking amount of funds this year!

‘We rely on fundraising so we can continue to support automotive people when they face life’s toughest challenges.

‘The generosity of our industry helps ensure Ben is always there for those struggling or in crisis, and the success of this event will help us make a life-changing difference.

‘I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in Bangers4Ben this year and to Automotion Events and Car Dealer for their continued support.’

Bangers4Ben 2023 sold values