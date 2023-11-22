Log in
Bangers4Ben 2023 - LawgisticsBangers4Ben 2023 - Lawgistics

News

Bangers4Ben 2023 raises record-breaking £91,000 from car sales and fundraising

  • Bangers4Ben raises £91,000 thanks to car sales and team fundraising
  • £28,707 raised from the cars and £62,950 from fundraising
  • The total breaks the previous record by more than £30,000
Advert

Time 1:53 pm, November 22, 2023

The cars are all sold and the Bangers4Ben teams have raised a record-breaking £91,000 to be donated to charity. 

This year, 38 teams drove around Ireland on a four-day adventure while asking friends, family and colleagues to dig deep to help them raise money for automotive charity Ben.

In total, the cars raised £28,707, and you can see in the table below exactly what each car sold for, and £62,950 was fundraised.

Advert

The total raised is over £30,000 more than was raised on the previous highest total and far supasses the target of £50,000 organisers Automotion Events had initially aimed for.

Teams are asked to buy a car for less than £750, prepare it for the drive however they see fit and at the end it is auctioned with BCA.

This year Automotive Compliance raised the most money from their car with it selling for £1,950.

Advert

However, Car Quay went above and beyond with their fundraising and generated £12,500 for Ben.

Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships, engagement & income, said: ‘We’re amazed by the huge success of Bangers4Ben 2023 which has raised a record-breaking amount of funds this year!

‘We rely on fundraising so we can continue to support automotive people when they face life’s toughest challenges.

‘The generosity of our industry helps ensure Ben is always there for those struggling or in crisis, and the success of this event will help us make a life-changing difference.

‘I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in Bangers4Ben this year and to Automotion Events and Car Dealer for their continued support.’

Bangers4Ben 2023 sold values

Company Make Model Sold for
Automotive Compliance Audi A5 £1,950
Connected Car Finance Lexus IS200 £1,525
Compact Car Centre Jaguar XJ £1,350
Auto Spray Fiat Punto £1,325
Uniche Motor Company Mercedes E250 £1,300
Holdcroft Motors Volvo XC90 £875
Lawgistics Volkswagen Beetle £850
Car Quay Ford Transit £800
Thatcham Research Mazda MX5 £800
Bosch/ Bosch Car Service – Andover Car Service Mercedes SLK £700
The AA Ford Focus £675
Used Cars NI Vauxhall Insigna £650
Aero Truck Ltd Honda CR-V £600
Total Energies Suzuki Swift £575
Endeavour Automotive Volvo V70 £525
LKQ Euro Car Parts Jaguar X-Type £525
Bosch/Bosch Car Service – Lillywhite Bros Ltd Renault Clio £500
Used Cars NI Renualt Megane £500
GSF Car Parts Volkswagen Beetle £450
Automotive Compliance Mini First £425
LKQ Euro Car Parts Mini Cooper Park Lane £425
Samson Motorsport Ltd Burgman AN250 £425
Used Cars NI Skoda Superb £400
Bosch/Bosch Car Service – Harding Auto Services Ltd Mazda MX-5 £375
Motion Finance Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet £350
Evolution Funnding Ltd Vauxhall Astra £325
Endeavour Automotive Volvo 440 £300
Aston Lark Volvo S80 £275
The Compliance Guys Ltd Audi A4 £275
Bosch/Bosch Car Service – Central Garage (Lichfield) Ltd Ford Focus Zetec £250
Goron Graphics Jaguar X-Type £250
Hendy Group Ltd Toyota Avensis £250
Automechanika – LKQ Euro Car Parts Citroen C4 £225
EMAC Fiat Panda £225
Close Brothers Kia Carens £200
Used Cars NI Peugeot 307 £200
Click Dealer Honda Civic £175
Warranty Solutions Group Toyota Yaris £0

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108