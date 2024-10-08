Bangers4Ben 2024: Fundraising hits £32,000 as the teams tick off the Swiss Alps and Nurburgring

The Bangers4Ben cars have continued making their way around Europe in the name of charity – hitting the Swiss Alps and then the Nurburgring.

The teams have now raised £32,300 and you can add to the money by clicking here.

On Sunday, following their blowout, the Lawgistics and Automotive Compliance teams were in search of a replacement tyre.

Joel Combes, managing director of Lawgistics said: ‘No new tyre meant we set off on the back foot, but we eventually caught up with the rest of the teams by lunchtime for a much-needed bite and a group photo!

‘Then, we took on the Alps, tackling some stunning mountain passes before rolling into Lucerne for drinks at an Irish pub and some authentic Swiss cuisine to wrap up the day!’

Fortunately, they were able to find a new tyre in Switzerland and it was donated it when the garage heard what they were doing.

Phil Harding, national sales manager for Automotive Compliance, said: ‘This chap is called Alan (pictured above), he works at the place where we got a new tyre in Switzerland. Once we told him about Bangers and Ben the charity he donated the new wheel for free. Proper made our day.’

Some weren’t so fortunate though, with the Lightning McQueen Mazda driven by Richard and Ben from First4Cars running out of oil yesterday morning on the way to Germany.

Combes said: ‘We were running late due to the tyre change so were the closet team to get these guys some oil to try and save the engine.

‘The car travelled for another 20-30 miles and then gave up… The engine was broken and there was no coming back. The car has been towed to be scrapped.’

They were lucky enough to get a lift back to the UK with the Close Brothers Minions Ford Focus. All of the teams are now on their way back home and crossing their fingers for no more incidents!

You can donate to any of the teams by clicking the link here.