Beck Evans – Used Car Website of the Year Winner 2023

For modern used car dealers, a strong website is as important as anything else when it comes to attracting customers.

Our Used Car Website of the Year trophy aims to reward those firms that do online better than the competition with a simple, easy-to-use website.

Our judges pored over crucial mystery shopping scores and our two highly commended firms – Fords of Winsford and Pershore Motor Group – both scored highly.

However, shining brightest this year was the Kent-based used car dealer Beck Evans, which blew away the competition with its offering of a great online experience, teamed with top notch in-person service.

The family-run dealership, part of the hugely successful Beck Evans Group, is no stranger to success at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards, having claimed several gongs over the years.

With brothers Samuel and Daniel Evans at the helm, Sidcup retailer has been supplying new and nearly new cars to customers in the UK and around the world since 1970.

Reacting to the firm’s latest win, Sam Evans, director and co-owner at Beck Evans, said: ‘This feels great. I didn’t actually think we’d win but it’s really good.

Beck Evans

Crompton Way Motors

Fords of Winsford

Frosts Cars

Pershore Motor Group

‘Simplicity is what makes our site special. We have worked at it for quite a long time and hopefully customers see that.

‘Customers do seem to like our website. They can get all the information they need and it makes it easier for them to purchase a car.

‘The last two months especially have been really good for us. We have come to the front and hopefully in the next year we can keep going as we are.

‘It’s always a really good night at the Used Car Awards and we are looking forward to winning more. This will be a nice addition to the shelf in our offices and we can’t wait to show our customers what we’ve done.’

James Baggott, founder of Car Dealer Magazine, added: ‘The prize for the best Used Car Website is judged on which firm provides the best online website experience.

‘Our winner – Beck Evans – impressed the judges with its great online experience that’s coupled with excellent customer service in person which wowed our mystery shoppers.

‘Everyone there should be incredibly proud of their achievement. Congratulations!’

Main image: The Beck Evans team collect their trophy from Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer and Steve Jackson, key account director at EMaC