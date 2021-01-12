Automotive charity Ben has launched a new fundraising challenge called ‘Breakout for Ben – road to £1 million’, and is encouraging dealers to get involved.

Part of the ‘Do it 4 Ben’ campaign, the new challenge is being launched to raise vital funds for the charity.

Last year, Ben saw a 50 per cent increase in service demand against a £1m fundraising gap. Automotive industry companies stepped up and pledged £530,000, but the charity says there’s still some way to go to ensure it can be there for anyone who needs help.

Breakout for Ben will run from February 5-14 with socially-distanced teams of up to 10 covering 1,722 miles by exercising in their own way to fundraise for the charity.

The event will see teams embark on a virtual journey visiting motor circuits across the UK, starting at Pembrey Circuit in North Wales and taking in all four home nations, before ending at Silverstone.

Using an app, teams can track their progress together meaning they don’t need to be physically together with other team members during the challenge.

Prizes will be awarded for the winners of various categories, including ‘Furthest in the first 24 hours’ and ‘Most raised’. Participants can choose to walk, run, cycle or exercise in any way they choose to progress along the route.

Breakout for Ben was originally an initiative set up by dealer group TrustFord, but is now being rolled out nationally.

Matt Wigginton, fundraising director at Ben, said: ‘Thanks to the incredible support of our industry, we are now on the road to raising £1m to help people in our industry when they need it most. This said, we still urgently need your help as we’re not there yet.

‘Twice as many people are turning to Ben for mental health support and we don’t want to be forced to make tough decisions about who we can and can’t support.

‘Automotive people need us now more than ever, as this period of unprecedented challenges continues. The issues people are facing now are more urgent and complex than ever.

‘This is why we’re launching Breakout for Ben – road to £1 million. It’s a fun virtual challenge that anyone and everyone can get involved in! It’s a great way to kickstart the New Year and start hitting those 2021 fitness goals.

‘Let’s join together for one last push to hit £1m – your support really will make a huge difference! So get your trainers at the ready for February. We hope you’ll join us to help ensure no-one in automotive has to face life’s toughest challenges alone. Thank you.’

Click here to find out more and sign up