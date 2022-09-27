Log in
Bentley selling cars for an average of £189k as profit margins soar

  • Bentley making an incredible 23.3 per cent return on sales
  • British manufacturer’s half year profits stoof at £355m
  • Firm was boosted by a steady supply of semi conductors for its higher margin cars

Time 7:47 am, September 27, 2022

Luxury car manufacturer Bentley is now generating revenue of £189,800 for every single car it sells, it has revealed.

The manufacturer revealed the average selling price for its cars at a presentation for its new long wheelbase Bentayga model.

The Crewe based firm also said it is now generating an incredible 23.3 per cent return on sales.

This has bolstered profits which, for the first half of 2022, were £355m.

Bentley has benefitted as the VW Group channelled what little semiconductor chips it had as a group towards its higher profit margin manufacturers.

Bentley and Lamborghini have performed particularly well in 2022 as its supply of chips have been better than its smaller margin siblings.

A spokesperson for the manufacturer told Car Dealer it was no secret that the firm had performed well this year thanks to a steady supply of chips.

The British firm unveiled the new longer wheelbase version of its popular Bentayga model, dubbed the EWB, at an international press launch in Canada. 

The car starts at £211,400 and has a clever business-class style rear seat option which costs £8,400. 

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors, said: ‘The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is our first car truly dedicated to the onboard wellness of its occupants. 

‘Every Bentley gets you to your destination feeling more relaxed than when you started your journey, and yet with the Extended Wheelbase we’ve been able to go even further thanks to the adoption of world-first wellness technology embedded within our unrivalled interior cabin design.

‘In combination with the incredible skills of the craftspeople at our carbon-neutral factory in Crewe, these advances make the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase the ultimate luxury SUV to drive or be driven in.’

The first reviews of the Bentayga EWB are due to be published this Wednesday.

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.

