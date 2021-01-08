Bentley has responded to the latest closure of car showrooms by bringing in a Digital Commissioning Experience.

Although sales visits, physical commissions and test drives are banned, customers can have online access to the company’s retailer experts.

There are already one-to-one online car immersion sessions, individual video handovers, plus digital commissioning appointments.

However, the online Bentley Configurator then reveals up to 10 billion possible design configurations per model for the Bentayga, Continental GT and Flying Spur.

It means that every vehicle commissioned online can be uniquely tailored to each owner’s tastes.

Bentley Motors UK regional director Sarah Simpson said: ‘Since the pandemic struck, we have had to take the ownership experience to a different level.

‘Our Digital Commissioning Experience maintains the personal relationship through digital channels and helps our customers navigate through the extensive Bentley options, alongside one of our trained experts.

‘At the same time, it ensures a Covid-safe and compliant experience from the very beginning until they drive their tailored Bentley for the first time.’

The entire buying process can be done online, although customers have to get in touch with their local retailer to start the Digital Commissioning Experience.