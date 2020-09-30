Car Dealer will be revealing a special feature length video awards ceremony for its Car Dealer Power Awards 2020 tonight.

The video awards ceremony will premiere at 6pm this evening on this website and will reveal the winners and losers in the car manufacturer of the year.

The best manufacturer to represent – as voted for by our Car Dealer readers – will be revealed after votes were cast in 13 categories by thousands of dealers.

Dealers rated their manufacturer partners in categories including return on investment, warranty, accessibility of the management and new and used car sales programmes.

Manufacturers will play close attention to where they rank in the poll after the most torrid year in the car industry in living memory.

Some manufacturers have clearly supported their networks very well this year – but others have not. The feedback in our survey has been very telling indeed.

At 6pm this evening, all will be revealed in our video ceremony which looks at the winners and losers in depth.

The Car Dealer Power survey – which ran on this website – will also highlight car dealers’ favourite suppliers to do business with.

We will reveal which firms are the best to do business with in our highly prized awards.

A special Car Dealer Power section will be launched on this website tonight too, detailing:

Manufacturer of the Year – full run down of where manufacturers placed

Car Dealer Power Car of the Year – plus two highly commended cars as voted for by you

And the best suppliers to do business with

The YouTube video, hosted by Car Dealer founder James Baggott and contributing editor James Batchelor, will feature interviews with two car manufacturer bosses and many more special guests.

Tune in at 6pm on this website, or subscribe to our YouTube channel here to get a notification when it goes live.