Nov 3: Big companies to publish net-zero plans; 14-year-old denies murder; Tesla cars available on Uber; Audi refreshes A8

Financial institutions and listed firms to be forced to publish net-zero plans

Financial institutions and listed companies will be forced to publish their plans on how they will transition to net zero, in sweeping reforms the chancellor hopes will halt so-called greenwashing.

Rishi Sunak is today set to reveal in a speech plans to make the UK a net-zero financial centre.

Speaking at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, Mr Sunak is expected to outline how new rules will be drawn up by a task force with members from universities, civil society groups, industry and regulators.

Boy, 14, denies murdering 45-year-old man in east London

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to murdering a father during a confrontation with youths.

James Markham, 45, was allegedly attacked outside his home in Chingford, east London, as he spoke to youths causing a disturbance.

Police had been called to Churchill Terrace at 6.20pm on August 9 and found Mr Markham fatally injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Average price paid for motor insurance has fallen by nearly £40 this year so far

The average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance has fallen by nearly £40 this year so far, according to an industry body.

Motorists paid £429 on average for a policy in the third quarter of this year, the Association of British Insurers said.

Drivers are continuing to benefit from fewer motor claims made during Covid-19 lockdowns, it added, helping to keep policy prices at their lowest level in more than five years.

More than 20,000 people have crossed Channel to UK this year, figures show

More than 20,000 people have got into small boats and made the dangerous trip across the English Channel to the UK since the start of the year, figures show.

UK authorities rescued or intercepted 456 people who attempted the crossing on Tuesday.

Some 19,756 people had already reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

Tesla cars available to Uber drivers in London

Uber customers’ chances of being picked up by a Tesla car have increased after the ride-hailing app secured a partnership with the US manufacturer.

The agreement means Uber drivers in London will be able to use clean air funds to buy or lease a Tesla car at discounted rates from today (Wednesday).

Drivers could already use the money to switch to electric vehicles made by other manufacturers such as Nissan, Hyundai and Kia.

Major media brands sign up to climate content pledge during Cop26

Twelve of the UK’s major media brands have agreed to increase the amount and improve the quality of their climate change storytelling.

The signatories – including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky – represent more than 70 per cent of the time UK audiences spend watching TV and film.

Britbox, Discovery and RTE are also among the companies to sign up to the Climate Content Pledge.

Tuesday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Prostate cancer urine test can identify men at lower risk, study suggests

A prostate cancer urine test can identify men at intermediate risk who can safely avoid immediate treatment, a study has suggested.

Scientists say these men could instead benefit from active surveillance.

A pilot study by researchers at the University of East Anglia revealed how urine biomarkers could show the amount of significant cancer in a prostate, highlighting with more certainty which men need treatment.

Four more energy suppliers collapse amid soaring gas prices

Another four small energy providers have gone bust in a move that will see new suppliers sought for about 23,700 households and businesses, the energy watchdog said.

Ofgem said Omni Energy, MA Energy, Zebra Power and Ampoweruk have announced they are ceasing to trade.

It comes after supplier Bluegreen Energy Services, which had 5,900 customers, went under on Monday as soaring gas prices put the squeeze on the sector.

Smart motorway rollout should be paused over safety concerns – MPs

The rollout of smart motorways should be suspended due to safety concerns, according to MPs.

A report by the Commons’ Transport Select Committee said there is not enough safety and economic data to justify continuing with the project.

It described the government’s decision in March 2020 that all future smart motorways would be all-lane-running versions – where the hard shoulder is used as a permanent live traffic lane – as ‘premature’.

Fuel prices up 30p a litre in 12 months

Petrol prices have soared by more than 30p per litre in the past 12 months.

Government figures show the average price of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts was 143.70p on Monday.

That compares with 113.11p per litre on November 2 last year.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Audi unveils refreshed A8

Audi has updated its flagship A8 saloon with a new exterior design and upgraded technology.

Currently sat at the top of the firm’s saloon range, the A8 now has a front end that incorporates a wider grille than before, while the side intakes have been made upright and sit close to the newly designed headlights.

The rear of the car retains a full-width light bar, with rear lights utilising digital OLED technology sat either side.

Coastal areas set for rainfall Today, coastal areas of the UK will see showers throughout, which may be heavy at times. Further inland, it will be drier with some bright spells, but a few showers may develop during the afternoon, reports the BBC.