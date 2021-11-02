Trade your used vehicle stock ‘the easy way’ with Easy2Trade

Ensuring your used vehicle stock is kept fresh and varied avoids costly pitfalls and keeps your forecourt diverse and profitable.

Whether you wish to diversify your offerings, hold more used vehicle stock or save time uploading surplus retail stock to various outlets, Easy2Trade can help your dealerships.

Co-directors Daniel Edwards and Nick Roberts launched Easy2Trade in May 2020 with a combined 25 years of dealership sales experience. Eighteen months later, their dealer network of vendors and buyers continues to grow daily.

Roberts, who runs the Easy2Trade Southern operation from London, comments: ‘We had been selling and buying stock via the various mediums available for many years and felt that the current offerings were either too time-consuming and/or there was a lack of support.

‘Easy2Trade has set up as a professional, hard-working and honest company with the processes in place to ensure that is the case.

‘We offer a concierge service that doesn’t stop when an agreement is made but until vendors have cleared funds, vehicles have travelled and are on the buyer’s forecourt for sale.

‘While setting out and building our network, we spent hundreds of hours listening to dealers’ selling and buying experiences and made it our core mission to make it easy for them to trade quality stock without the common pitfalls.’

Easy2Trade helps dealer groups to place over-age, non-brand and surplus/duplicate retail car and commercial vehicle stock.

Whether individual units or clearing excess pre-reg vehicles in bulk for example, it has the appropriate connections and buyers in place to ensure an excellent return and manage the process to ensure a quick and smooth transaction.

Edwards, who is based at the head office near Chester, added: ‘As a firm that believes in building and maintaining proper, human relationships, we are in touch with our clients regularly and many view us as part of their teams.

‘They know they can contact us quickly and easily with surplus units and that we offer them out in a professional manner, push for the best returns from the best buyers and manage a slick transaction for all parties.

‘We also offer logistics support to our buyers and many prefer us to manage the process of moving vehicles to the buying dealerships – another benefit we offer that saves busy sales managers and buyers valuable time.’

Easy2Trade can be contacted on 0330 124 9750 to discuss your requirements, stock can be sent to [email protected] or individual units uploaded at easy2trade.co.uk/stock-upload in a simple manner.

Edwards added: ‘The clue is in the company name. We’re here to make it as ‘‘easy’’ as possible to trade quality retail stock with the best vendors and buyers.

‘We have an experienced team who add a lot of value at a very reasonable cost, which is covered by the time saved and excellent returns we achieve on our vendors’ surplus stock.

‘We are offering a free first placement for vendors currently so they can see for themselves how we make it easy – and profitable! – to trade through Easy2Trade.’

Pictured at top are Easy2Trade co-directors Nick Roberts, left, and Daniel Edwards