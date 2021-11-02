Log in
Tesla logo on charging station via PATesla logo on charging station via PA

News

Supercharger network opened up to non-Tesla owners in new trial

  • Tesla is opening up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla owners
  • A trial will take place in the Netherlands but eventually all EV drivers worldwide could plug into Superchargers
  • Tesla says it wants to encourage more people to go electric

 

Time 16 seconds ago

Electric car owners will soon be allowed to use Tesla’s Supercharger network thanks to a new trial.

Taking place at 10 Supercharger locations in the Netherlands, the trial will allow non-Tesla EV owners to access charging via the Tesla app.

Tesla owners will still be able to use the chargers as normal, while the firm will also be monitoring each site for congestion.

Advert

Tesla opened its first Supercharger in 2012 and, today has more than 25,000 worldwide.

In a statement, the firm said that it had ‘always been’ an ambition to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs to ‘encourage more drivers to go electric’.

Though just a trial for now, Tesla says that through additional expansion it can ‘eventually welcome both Tesla and Non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.’

Tesla’s Model 3 was crowned the best-selling car in Europe during September – the first time that an electric car had taken the top spot.

Advert

According to data from JATO Dynamics, some 24,591 units were registered during the month, securing a 2.6 per cent market share.

The firm’s Model Y also just went on sale in the UK, expanding Tesla’s line-up of cars to four.

Prices for Long Range models start at £54,990, with even entry-level cars returning up to 315 miles of range in between charges.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51