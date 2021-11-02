Rugby players make it an Alan Day to remember for youngsters

Alan Day Group made it a day to remember for a group of youngsters with learning disabilities when it arranged for professional rugby players to coach them and hand out awards.

The North London-based VW and Skoda dealership group is a partner of rugby union club Saracens and it got Jackson Wray and Sean Maitland to surprise teenagers from the club’s sports foundation, which it sponsors.

Weekly training sessions at the Premiership club’s ground in Hendon were stopped because of the pandemic but are now back in full swing.

They enable youngsters to play touch rugby, and their first-team heroes presented medals for outstanding achievement as well as giving them rugby tips.

Alan Day managing director Paul Tanner said: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled to be back in action again.

‘These sessions mean so much to the local community. The guys love it and it gives the parents a great way to keep their kids fit and healthy.’

He added: ‘Whenever the first-team players come down, they really throw themselves into it and get involved and the kids always leave so inspired and full of life.

‘These memories will last a very long time, that’s for sure!’

Maitland has more than 50 caps for Scotland, and ex-England under 20s player Wray has turned out for more than 250 Saracens matches.

Saracens rugby players Jackson Wray, left, and Sean Maitland, right, are pictured with foundation participants Daniel, 18, and Malik, 16 (no surnames given)