Car dealer Arnold Clark launches ultra-rapid charging network following £30m investment

Dealer group Arnold Clark has launched its own ultra-rapid charging network in a bid to help drive EV sales.

The Car Dealer Top 100 leader has installed more than 240 ultra-rapid electric vehicle charge points across England and Scotland as part of a bumper £30m investment.

The network, named ‘Arnold Clark Charge’, will eventually see over 500 EV chargers installed at over 100 locations across the UK, with slots available to book in advance.

The move will see as many as eight 150kW chargers installed at specifically-selected Arnold Clark branches up and down the country.

The group says charging will cost 55p/kWh with access to chargers to be available at all hours of the day and night.

Eddie Hawthorne, CEO and group managing director of Arnold Clark, said: ‘As electric vehicles become more and more common on UK roads, we know that our charging infrastructure needs to develop and grow to meet these increasing demands.

‘That’s why we’ve heavily invested in our very own bookable ultra-rapid charging network across the country: Arnold Clark Charge.

‘The new charging hubs will allow customers to charge easily and safely while on the go, while saving money.’

To begin charging, customers have to download the Arnold Clark app and login to book a charging slot.

It is hoped that the investment will help ease concerns over range anxiety and convince more people to make the switch to electric motoring.