Big Motoring World, Blue Bell Hill

They say team work makes the dream work – and in the used car sales business that could never be more true.

The very best dealers perform well because their entire team follows the same goal and values.

Awards host Mike Brewer said: ‘The dealers in this category were mystery-shopped more than once to ensure there was consistency with service, and Big Motoring World’s Blue Bell Hill team has helped the dealership achieve impressive results with high sales volumes and consistent levels of service.’

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘It’s an old cliché but a true one that there’s no “I” in “team” and that’s definitely the case here.

‘Blue Bell Hill has an impressively cohesive unit, making the whole operation smooth, streamlined and seemingly effortless.

‘It’s almost as if they all instinctively know what the other team member is thinking!’

He added: ‘The hard work by the sales team throughout the year really shone through.

‘Congratulations to Blue Bell Hill – this is an accolade of which the whole dealership can be immensely proud.’

Danny Pay, general manager at the Kent-based flagship showroom, said of the team’s victory: ‘It is fantastic and points to the hard work that has been put in. It’s a real privilege.

‘The team does everything with regards to the customer. Good customer service is what brings people back, and return customers are a big thing for us.

‘This year has been tough but we have got strategies in place that make things easier.

‘The key qualities for us are diversity and standards but the biggest part of it – even if you are a car supermarket like we are – is customer service.’

Blue Bell Hill prides itself on having the most used cars than at any of Big Motoring World’s seven other sites – more than 1,000.

According to its website, it has an extensive stock range of the more prestigious car marques, with the vast majority of them being the popular German brands.

