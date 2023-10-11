BMW to debut new X2 alongside electric iX2 version in Tokyo

BMW has announced a new version of the X2 will be revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show alongside an all-electric iX2 version.

The X2 will be priced from £39,365 while the electric iX2 will start from £56,540, and both cars can now be ordered ahead of their debut later this month in Japan.

First deliveries of the vehicles are expected in March next year.

The X2 will launch in M Sport specification as standard. This gives it larger side skirts, gloss black exterior trim and 19-inch light alloy wheels.

Inside, you’ll find sport seats, an Alcantara-trimmed instrument panel and an M leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles.

It also features a new 10.25-inch infotainment display sits alongside a 10.7-inch control display, with BMW’s new Operating System 9.

There are two petrol engines to choose from in the X2, with either the sDrive20i or the performance-orientated M35i available and the latter achieves 0-60mph in just 5.2 seconds.

Meanwhile, the new iX2 xDrive30 has over 300bhp and 494Nm of torque, making it only slightly slower than the M35i with a zero to 60mph time of 5.4 seconds.

BMW states it’ll return up to 266 miles of range an it can be charged at speeds of up to 130kW.

This means it can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 29 minutes while using an 11kW home charger a full charge can take 6.5 hours.

The new X2 is 19mm longer than the car it replaces, and the increased wheelbase makes way for more interior space.

It’s now wider too, standing 64mm taller than before with a more coupe-esque silhouette.

All five occupants of the new X2 have more space than before, with rear-seat kneeroom in particular being boosted by 25mm.

Boot space has also swelled by 90 litres to a total of 560 litres, and the seat-down load space of 1,470 litres is now 115 litres more than the car it replaces.

In the iX2, boot space is slightly smaller at 525 litres with the rear seats in place or 1,400 litres with them folded down.

The standard X2 is also rated to tow up to 1,800kg, with the iX2 capable of towing up to 1,200kg in comparison.