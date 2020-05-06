BMW saw its net profit dip by 2.4 per cent to 574m euros during the first quarter of 2020, it reported today (May 6) and warned the pandemic would hold the industry back ‘for quite some time to come’.

The figure – equivalent to circa £497m – is down from 588m euros (circa £509m) during the same period last year, when it also had a large one-time expense stemming from a European Union anti-trust case that cost it 1.4bn euros (circa £1.2bn).

The company is expecting its earnings to worsen during the first six months of this year because of the lockdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it added that it was still financially solid, with 19 billion euros (circa £16.5bn) in cash at the end of March.

Its sales fell by more than a fifth (21 per cent) between January and March as dealerships closed in China then Europe and the USA because of Covid-19.

The manufacturer said sales this year would be substantially lower than last year and that a quick recovery ‘is unlikely’ since things would only start to stabilise in the third quarter.

It is expecting profit margins of zero to three per cent for the full year – down from an earlier prediction of two to four per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

More: BMW 4 Series teased

Car Dealer Live 22: Vines BMW MD Sean Kelly says dealers are obliged to pay furloughed staff commission