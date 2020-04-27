ADVERTISEMENT

Vines BMW managing director Sean Kelly will be appearing on Car Dealer Live at midday today.

Formerly a regional manager for BMW, Kelly has now been with Vines for nearly 17 years and will be chatting to us about how the firm has navigated the coronavirus crisis – and how it is planning to get back to work.

The privately owned group runs BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad sites in Crawley, Redhill and Guildford and this year celebrated its 40th anniversary and delivers 5,000 vehicles a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Tuesday: GForces on all you need to know about getting your website ready to sell online

Wednesday: How to safely sanitise and prepare a car for sale

Thursday: Phil Raby Specialists Cars’ Phil Raby

Friday: Autocar editorial director Jim Holder; editor Mark Tisshaw; managing director Rachael Prasher

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.