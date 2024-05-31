Bowker BMW technician Mick Eastham retires after 47 years with the company

A Bowker BMW technician has retired after 47 years of local service.

The Preston-based dealership has waved a sad goodbye to an employee who clocked up nearly five decades working on its customers’ cars.

Mick Eastham began his career in 1977 at Kinders Garage, before joining Bowker Motor Group shortly after.

He’s seen significant changes in the automotive industry over the decades, ranging from technicians having extensive time to service vehicles in 1980s, to digital-led times more recently.

Eastham said: ‘In the old days, you just got a job and you fixed it. Now, with digital systems and quality oils, we can do more miles and work quicker. It’s a big change from how things used to be.’

Most recently he has worked at the aftersales centre at Bowker in Preston.

The centre is located on a 6.5-acre site on Watery Lane in Preston. It has 30 ramps, two dedicated MOT lanes and a state-of-the-art laser wheel alignment machine.

Over the years Eastham has earned the respect of colleagues and customers alike, and he has mentored many apprentices at Bowker.

He remarked he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family, particularly his grandchildren, and taking on more leisurely pursuits.

Eastham added: ‘I’ll be doing the school runs and spending more time in the garden. We also plan to take family holidays to create lasting memories for our children and grandchildren.”

Bowker Motor Group service manager, Dave Mechan, said: ‘It’s quite an achievement to work for so long in one industry, let alone with one company.

‘We’re grateful for Mick’s long service and proud that it was with Bowker. We wish him all the best in his retirement.

‘It feels like the end of an era! But his quick wit and plain advice will remain with many of his colleagues. And hopefully, he’ll pop in from time to time to catch up.’