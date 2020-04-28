Here’s your news, business and motoring round-up for Tuesday, April 28

Boris to lead minute’s silence today

Boris Johnson will lead the nation in tribute to fallen frontline workers who have died in the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister, who spent three nights in intensive care earlier this month with the disease, will observe the minute’s silence at 11am. More than 90 NHS and social care workers have died during the pandemic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock yesterday announced a life assurance scheme to pay £60,000 to the families of frontline NHS and social care workers who have died in the course of their duties during the crisis.

[Yesterday’s press briefing in video, 2:09 watch]

LaFerrari Aperta tops list of most-expensive financed cars

New finance brokerage Elev8 – launched by supercar dealer Romans International – has revealed the most expensive cars it has ever financed.

The Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta tops the list with a £3.5m finance package, followed by £2.75m for a Maserati MC12 and in third was a Ferrari Enzo at a staggering £2.5m.

Considering the latter cost £400,000 when it was launched back in 2002, that’s quite some rise in value. Read the full story here.

Electric cars clocking up the mileage

New figures show electric cars cover similar distances as conventionally-fuelled models.

Analysis by the RAC Foundation found that pure EVs clock up an average of 9,435 miles in each of their first three years, equivalent to 26 miles per day.

The charity said this shows they are ‘not just trophy vehicles’ as their average annual mileage is only nine per cent lower than the figure for all new cars, which stands at 10,377 miles. Tesla owners clock up the most of the EVs with an average of 12,392.

Global aviation will be slow to recover

The impact of coronavirus on the aircraft manufacturing industry will be felt for years, believes Boeing’s chief executive.

The pandemic has seen widespread reductions in air travel with airlines parking 2,800 jets. Boeing was in trouble before the outbreak with its best-selling jet, the 737 Max, grounded after two crashes killed 346 people.

Speaking to shareholders on Monday, boss David Calhoun said: ‘We are in an unpredictable and fast-changing environment. We know we are going to have to borrow more money in order to get through this. The commercial market will be smaller and our customers’ needs will be different.’

Mazda announces limited edition MX-5 R-Sport

Mazda UK has commissioned a special edition MX-5 that will be limited to just 150 examples. Called the MX-5 R-Sport, it is based on the existing Sport trim with a 1.5-litre, 130bhp engine.

It comes with a series of extras and upgrades such as a dark grey paint job and 16-inch Rays alloy wheels. Inside, there are burgundy Nappa leather seats with silver stitching.

£82bn worth of property sales ‘on hold’

Around 373,000 property transactions – with a total value of £82bn – are now on hold due to the lockdown.

The majority of the sales, says Zoopla, were agreed between November and February. They would have been set to complete between April and June.

The number of sales being agreed is running at a 10th of the levels recorded in early March, with volumes similar to what would be expected around Christmas.

Bentley supplies 3D-printed face-shields

Bentley has switched some of its production facilities to build 30,000 face shields for local health services.

The Crewe-based firm’s specialist engineering teams are using 3D printing equipment to make the shields, which will be used by the Cheshire care sector, NHS and other local community services.

Bentley says it has also provided 20,000 pairs of disposable gloves, 10,000 face masks, and 1,800 disposable seat covers.

Banks must clear up confusion over refund entitlements

Banks should be clearer about their approach to refund claims from customers who have reached a stalemate with businesses over cancelled trips and events.

The consumer group said it has heard from customers who have had claims turned down. Some have been told a refund is not possible because they are being offered credit notes or vouchers, Which? said.

Under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, credit card issuers are held jointly liable with businesses when goods or services are not received – as long as their value is between £100 and £30,000.

Sunak unveils state-guaranteed ‘bounce back’ loans

Small businesses will be able to secure a loan worth up to £50,000 with the government guaranteeing 100 per cent of the risk.

The loans, which will have the interest paid by the government for the first 12 months, will be available from 9am Monday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged that some small firms were struggling to access credit, and by guaranteeing the full value he hopes lenders will allow companies to borrow what they need. Read our full story here.

[Sunak unveils the loans, 1:07 watch]

Ducati to gradually resume production

Ducati has announced that it is resuming production ‘gradually’ at its Borgo Panigale plant after closing its doors on March 13 with staff wearing face masks and split shifts.

The first phase will see the firm’s workshop staff come back to work at the Bologna site. They’ll then be followed by engine assembly workers and motorcycle assembly workers shortly after.

Only those who can’t work from home will be allowed to return.

Greggs to start reopening stores

Greggs has become the latest high street retailer to put forward plans to reopen its stores despite the lockdown.

It comes after firms such as B&Q reopened their doors to shoppers, while John Lewis has said it hopes to reopen all its shops next month.

Greggs said it plans to reopen 20 stores in Newcastle as a trial for takeaway and delivery next week.

The Grand Tour production hit by coronavirus pandemic

The executive producer of The Grand Tour has revealed the editing process for the new series has been hit after he contracted coronavirus.

During a live-streamed conversation with Jeremy Clarkson on the DriveTribe YouTube channel, Andy Wilman said he’d been out of action for 10 days after contracting the virus. The Amazon Prime show is also being edited remotely, which has further added to the delays.

Wilman said: ‘I have had the plague. It’s the worst thing I’ve ever had — ever.’

