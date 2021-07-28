Bristol Street Motors acquires Renault Dacia dealership in Leicester

Bristol Street Motors has confirmed acquisition of a Renault Dacia dealership in Leicester from Renault Retail Group UK.

The new site becomes the the seventh Renault dealership in the group and will showcase a range of new and used cars as well as offering on-site MOT and servicing.

Rebranded as Bristol Street Motors Renault Dacia Leicester, the facility will offer specialist advice to Motability customers.

Sales professionals will also be on hand to guide them through the process of choosing the best vehicle for their individual requirements.

Bosses at Bristol Street Motors say they are delighted by the purchase, which ‘shows their commitment Leicester’.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, said: ‘I am delighted to announce the introduction of Bristol Street Motors Renault Dacia in Leicester.

‘This is an exciting venture in Leicester and demonstrates our commitment to the town.

‘The team is looking forward to welcoming new and existing Renault Dacia customers to the new site where they can be assured of a warm welcome and the very best cars, deals and customer service.’

Pic: Richard Allchurch, new car sales manager at Bristol Street Motors Renault Dacia Leicester