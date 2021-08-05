Bristol Street Motors adds MG to portfolio with new dealership in Carlisle

Bristol Street Motors has added MG to its growing portfolio of brands with the first dealership set to open in Carlisle.

Bristol Street Motors MG Carlisle will showcase a range of new and used MG vehicles as well as offering on-site EV charging, servicing and aftersales.

The dealership will offer cars from right across the MG range with petrol, diesel and electrified powertrains all available.

Every vehicle will be sold with MG’s seven-year manufacturer warranty in an attempt to offer customers complete peace of mind.

There will also be specialist advice to Motability customers, with sales professionals on hand to guide them through the process of choosing the best vehicle for their individual requirements.

MG will become the 33rd manufacturer represented by Vertu Motors – the most of any dealer group in the UK.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, said: ‘I am delighted to announce the introduction of MG to our portfolio of manufacturers.

‘MG is an iconic British motoring brand, famous for building sporty, exciting, and value-for-money cars which are always fun to drive.

‘It is the fastest growing car brand in the UK and it’s really exciting to open our first site in Carlisle.

‘It will be our third franchise in the city, demonstrating our commitment to the North West and cementing our place as the dealer group representing the most brands.’

Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor commercial director, added: ‘We are delighted to welcome Bristol Street into the MG family and the Carlisle location represents a great opportunity for us in the North-West.

‘Working with a group as high profile as this shows just how far and how quickly MG has grown in recent years and, with our rapidly growing EV portfolio in particular, we look forward to a long-lasting a fruitful relationship with the dealer group.’