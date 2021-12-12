Log in
Bristol Street Motors builds £600,000 service centre that gets to work as soon as customers arrive

  • Harlow centre boasts floor sensors that check tyres while customer is driving in
  • A total of 24 jobs have been created – and more are expected next year
  • Ongoing investment also includes conversion of dealership to multi-franchise site

Bristol Street Motors Harlow has built a £600,000 service centre that sees digital sensors diagnosing vehicles as soon as they arrive.

Customers drive through automated doors on to floor sensors that assess their vehicle’s tyre tread, inflation and quality.

Receptionists then take the keys and move the vehicle further into the 20-ramp 150 sq ft state-of-the-art centre.

It’s led to 24 jobs being created, including two ‘electro’ apprentices who will receive extra training on EVs, and more job opportunities are on the way.

The centre specialises in Vauxhall, Citroen and Peugeot servicing, but it will handle all major brands.

Separately, Bristol Street Motors’ Peugeot dealership in Harlow is being refitted to offer Citroens and Vauxhalls for sale as well, with the work set to finish in the first half of 2022.

Andrew Laudrum, pictured, aftersales general manager of Bristol Street Motors Harlow Peugeot, said: ‘This new service centre is at the very leading edge of the industry.

‘I’m really excited by some of the diagnostic equipment going in, especially the in-floor sensors. The site offers customers an excellent location for any aftersales and servicing needs.’

Ollie Bell, franchise director at Bristol Street Motors, said: ‘The new service centre is the first part of our investment in Harlow, which will see us also expanding and improving our existing dealership.

‘I am very pleased that we have been able to create more than 20 jobs at this site alone and look forward to welcoming more colleagues next year.’

