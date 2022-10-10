Bristol Street Motors Carlisle Vauxhall helps to raise £5,000 with charity football challenge

Bristol Street Motors Carlisle Vauxhall has helped to raise £5,000 for Prostate Cancer UK as part of a charity football challenge.

The dealership provided a blue Vauxhall Grandland hybrid to a four man team who were aiming to visit as many football stadiums as possible in just 72 hours.

The quartet managed to visit all 20 Premier League stadiums as well as several Championship grounds, raising over £5,000 in the process.

The challenge was the brainchild of Paul Donald, who came up with the idea after losing his football loving dad to Prostate Cancer.

He was joined by friends Mark Beattie, Baz Taylor and Mike Schofield, who all visited eight clubs a day, while driving hundreds of miles in between.

They collected signed shirts from clubs and supporters, which will be used at a fundraising event later in the year.

David Brown, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Carlisle Vauxhall, said: ‘We are very proud to support Paul and his friends and encourage people to donate to a fantastic charity.

‘Paul has been a loyal customer of Bristol Street Motors Carlisle Vauxhall for many years, so when asked, we couldn’t wait to help him by providing the latest hybrid Vauxhall Grandland for the challenge.’

Paul Donald, organiser of the event added: ‘The support for the campaign has been amazing.

‘We are planning on holding a fundraising event to auction all the signed Premier League shirts and have received many other prizes from sporting organisations.

‘The proceeds will be split between Prostate Cancer UK and Silloth Junior Football Club’