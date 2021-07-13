Bristol Street Motors CEO Robert Forrester to appear on Undercover Big Boss on ITV

Vertu and Bristol Street Motors CEO Robert Forrester is to appear on an upcoming episode of Undercover Big Boss on ITV, it was revealed today (Jul 13).

Staff were being told that one instalment of the reboot of Undercover Boss, which originally ran from 2009 to 2014 on Channel 4, will see him go undercover and join employees further down the company’s hierarchy.

Little has been revealed ahead of the broadcast, but it’s likely to feature Forrester taking on some of the more gruelling roles within one of Bristol Street Motors’ many dealerships – perhaps even popping on some overalls for a stint in the valeting bay.

The episode is reported to have been filmed within the past three months, meaning we’ll see the group’s employees battling with coronavirus restrictions, new car supply issues and rising prices.

It was revealed last month that Undercover Boss was being revived by ITV with a reboot, and today the broadcaster said the Emmy-winning show had been supersized with a new name.

Produced once again by Studio Lambert, the format remains the same as before – including bosses in disguise to avoid being rumbled by their employees – and some ‘big emotion, big rewards and some big shocks’ are promised.

Other episodes in the four-part series will follow removals company Pickfords, catering wholesaler Euro Foods Group, and holiday home operator Wyldecrest Parks.

ITV factual commissioner Kate Teckman said: ‘As we come out of the pandemic, it’s clear that there’s never been a bigger gap between the multi-millionaire bosses and their workers.

‘So this is the perfect time to bring viewers an all-new Undercover Big Boss as we see how they will fare swapping their corporate dinners for packed lunches and what changes they will make for their workers.’

Mike Cotton, Studio Lambert’s deputy creative director, said: ‘It’s a fascinating snapshot of modern working Britain, and we’re very grateful to the bosses who were brave enough to don a disguise and embark on this journey amidst the chaos of a pandemic.’

The broadcast date of the edition featuring Forrester is yet to be announced, but it’s understood it will be in August.