Bristol Street Motors claims accolades for quality of Motability scheme

Bosses at Bristol Street Motors say they are ‘delighted’ after five of the firm’s dealerships were officially recognised for the standard of their partnership with the Motability Scheme.

The awards, run by Motability Operations, acknowledge outstanding customer service and showcase best practice at Motability dealerships.

The dealer group received a quintet of prizes with Bristol Street Motors Sunderland Vauxhall, Bristol Street Motors Sheffield Nissan and Bristol Street Motors Widnes Nissan receiving honours.

There were also gongs for Bristol Street Motors Waltham Cross Vauxhall and Bristol Street Motors West Bromwich Ford

Under the Motability Scheme, the dealerships offer a choice of vehicles with adaptations, if required, as well as post-purchase support and servicing.

James Horne, dealer partner relationship manager at Motability Operations Ltd, said: ‘The focus of these awards is to thank our dealer partners for providing a consistently positive customer service experience, after all, they are often the first point of contact for our customers.

‘It is important for us to recognise our dealer partners who go above and beyond when representing the Motability Scheme and highlight those who are setting a great example of how to do it well, like the five Bristol Street Motors dealerships. Many congratulations to them on their awards.’

Robert Forrester, CEO of Bristol Street Motors, added: ‘The Motability accolades officially ratify the dealerships’ consistency and high standards of customer care; they reflect the work and effort put in by all colleagues.

‘With Bristol Street Motors being recognised in this way, it reflects the teamwork and dedication of our colleagues. I am delighted that we have really punched above our weight – taking five of the available awards!’

The prizes come after four Bristol Street Motors dealerships won titles in the Q1 2022 awards.