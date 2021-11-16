Bristol Street Motors Vauxhall in Newcastle adds Hyundai servicing as it aims to grow number of vehicles maintained on site

Bristol Street Motors has added Hyundai servicing to its Newcastle Vauxhall site.

The workshop has had specialist equipment installed and technicians have undergone extensive brand-specific training.

The dealership on Scotswood Road has a 28 vehicle bay workshop, with a bespoke servicing and waiting area for Hyundai customers.

It already provides maintenance for more than 600 vehicles each month and hope this latest investment in the business will see that number increase further.

Liam Fenwick, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Vauxhall Newcastle, said: ‘There has been a rise in the number of used vehicles on our roads, which due to age, plus wear and tear, obviously require more servicing and maintenance.

‘We recognise that it can be expensive, which is why Hyundai offers monthly servicing payment plans.

‘This investment is fantastic for Hyundai owners in and around Newcastle, bringing approved servicing to the City.

‘I am very pleased with the result of the work. It gives a positive first impression when visiting the dealership and is a great environment for both colleagues and customers.’