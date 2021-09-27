Log in
Marshall Motor Group Volvo dealershipMarshall Motor Group Volvo dealership

News

Building work begins on new Marshall Volvo dealership in Peterborough

  • Construction work begins on Marshall’s state-of-the-art Volvo dealership in Peterborough
  • New showroom will place emphasis on EV sales as well as plug-in hybrid models
  • Bosses say announcement shows ‘exciting times’ are ahead

Time 25 seconds ago

Building work has begun on a brand new state-of-the art Volvo showroom in Peterborough.

The new site is being built by Marshall Motor Group which already owns an existing dealership immediately next door to the plot.

The dealer group, which came fifth in last year’s Car Dealer Top 100, says the new showroom will have a focus on selling EVs including the pure-electric XC40.

Advert

The Peterborough Telegraph reports that construction is already well underway on the project.

It will display the latest range of Volvo cars, which includes plug-in hybrids and Volvo Selekt Approved Used models as well as the XC40.

Customers will be given the best experience possible and will even be able to witness all activity in the new workshops through an interior viewing window.

There will also be several charging points for pure-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Advert

Dominic Meacham, head of business at Marshall Volvo Peterborough, said: ‘We are delighted to see construction begin on our new home at Tyrell Park.

‘With the phasing-out of petrol and diesel cars in the coming years, our new state-of-the-art facility will ensure we are ready for the future, with a range of plug-in hybrid models to choose from – plus the pure electric XC40 – alongside a selection of petrol and diesel cars.

‘With restrictions now lifted, this is a really exciting time for business as we begin to see consumer confidence rise again.

‘We cannot wait to welcome customers to our new home for all their Volvo requirements and, crucially, a pleasant and personalised experience with our expert team.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190