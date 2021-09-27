Building work begins on new Marshall Volvo dealership in Peterborough

Building work has begun on a brand new state-of-the art Volvo showroom in Peterborough.

The new site is being built by Marshall Motor Group which already owns an existing dealership immediately next door to the plot.

The dealer group, which came fifth in last year’s Car Dealer Top 100, says the new showroom will have a focus on selling EVs including the pure-electric XC40.

The Peterborough Telegraph reports that construction is already well underway on the project.

It will display the latest range of Volvo cars, which includes plug-in hybrids and Volvo Selekt Approved Used models as well as the XC40.

Customers will be given the best experience possible and will even be able to witness all activity in the new workshops through an interior viewing window.

There will also be several charging points for pure-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Dominic Meacham, head of business at Marshall Volvo Peterborough, said: ‘We are delighted to see construction begin on our new home at Tyrell Park.

‘With the phasing-out of petrol and diesel cars in the coming years, our new state-of-the-art facility will ensure we are ready for the future, with a range of plug-in hybrid models to choose from – plus the pure electric XC40 – alongside a selection of petrol and diesel cars.