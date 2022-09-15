Businesses ‘urgently’ need information on energy support, say leading trade bodies

Business groups have said they ‘urgently’ need to know more about the Government’s promise that it will help them with bills.

Trade bodies have said the support, announced last week, is ‘very welcome’, but have called for urgent talks with ministers to understand its scope.

It comes as businesses deal with similar runaway energy costs that are hitting households across the country.

A report in the Financial Times on Wednesday suggested that it could be months before the support reaches businesses.

One Government official said that they did not know whether the support could be in place before November, although it will start for households from the start of October.

A spokesperson said: ‘We will confirm further details of the business support scheme next week. The scheme will support businesses with their October energy bills, including through backdating if necessary.’

The latest calls for clarity come after industry leaders in the motor trade expressed similar concerns to Car Dealer, last month.

Nathan Tomlinson, dealer principal at Devonshire Motors, told us that the authorities need to do more to help automotive firms, which are facing up to utilities bills that have risen by upwards of 250 per cent in the past year.

Car Quay’s Jamie Caple echoed that sentiment and called for reduced corporation tax to help ease financial strain on struggling businesses.

You can read their full thoughts here.