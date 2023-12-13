Log in

BYD partners with Santander Consumer Finance as it looks to continue UK growth

  • BYD appoints Santander Consumer Finance as dealer finance partner in the UK
  • Deal will cover range of offerings including Personal Contract Purchase, Purchase Plans and Personal Contract Hire
  • Bosses looking forward with ‘great excitement’ after announcing new partnership
Time 12:50 pm, December 13, 2023

Chinese EV outfit BYD has added to it’s ever-improving UK sales structure by appointing Santander Consumer Finance as its dealer finance partner. 

The deal covers a range of different finance options ranging from Personal Contract Purchase to Purchase Plans and Personal Contract Hire.

It is hoped that the new arrangement will give the brand’s retail partners the chance to offer customers greater choice and in turn boost sales.

Commenting on the new partnership, Stewart Grant, Santander Consumer Finance’s commercial director, said: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with BYD at the beginning of its journey to establish itself as a significant new car brand and to offer consumer finance across its rapidly growing UK dealer network.

‘BYD is a respected global leader in new energy vehicles and has already captured the imagination of UK buyers transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs).

‘We are looking forward to working with the BYD team to deliver affordable finance options across its fast expanding range of EVs.’

Michael Shu, managing director of BYD Europe, added: ‘BYD UK are delighted to confirm our partnership with Santander Consumer Finance.

‘As a new entrant into the UK market it is vitally important for our partners to be household names with a reputation for 100 per cent focus on their customers and a passion for providing a fantastic customer experience, and this describes Santander perfectly.

‘We look forward with great excitement to working together as we introduce the BYD brand and our fantastic range of electrified vehicles to UK customers, with a full choice of financing options.

Santander Consumer Finance’s partnership with BYD takes its total number of manufacturer partners to 17 and follows the recent signing of Ineos and Polestar.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

