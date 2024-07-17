Cap HPI appoints Craig Bridgman to senior editor role on valuations team

Cap HPI has made Craig Bridgman a senior editor on its valuations team.

He was previously principal consultant at the automotive data business – a position he had held for two years, having joined from Motability Operations, where he was auction sales manager.

Before that, he worked with manufacturers including Vauxhall and Saab, and has 25 years’ experience in the automotive sector, covering sales, leasing and data analysis, research and market insight.

Bridgman, who will report to director of valuations Derren Martin in his new role that will see him help boost Cap HPI’s reach, said: ‘This is a great opportunity, and I’m excited to be joining the most reputable valuations team in the industry.

‘With leading-edge technology at its disposal, Cap HPI’s data and insight are respected across the entire automotive sector.’

Martin said: ‘Craig will be a great asset to the valuations team, bringing over two decades of industry knowledge and expertise to his new role.

‘It’s always great to welcome new talent, strengthening the overall quality of service we can provide to customers across the sector.

‘We are continually looking at new ways to enhance the data and technology we provide to the industry, balancing innovation with the recruitment and retention of industry-leading professionals who have a wealth of valuable experience.’