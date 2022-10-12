Log in

Cap HPI – Provenance Check Provider of the Year 2022

  • Highly Commended: MotorCheck
  • Highly Commended: Experian

Time 6:24 pm, October 12, 2022

No dealer wants to buy a dud and with the hunt for good quality used cars being so hard, the chances of taking a risk rises. That’s why a good provenance check is so important.

Our top-placed firm Cap HPI has been used by motor trade professionals for more than 75 years. 

Its extensive dataset and unique understanding of the automotive market help businesses of all shapes and sizes manage risk and increase profit.

And Cap HPI  is no stranger to these awards, having picked up many of them over the years – indeed, it also triumphed in the Used Car Valuations Provider category this year. 

Head of retail Wendy Swaine was delighted at the news.

‘It’s fantastic. It really is fantastic,’ she said. 

‘It’s been a very interesting year, we’ve had lots of challenges, but it’s a fantastic accolade to take back to the business.’ Swaine added that the team would be ‘ecstatic’ about the award. 

Poignantly, she dedicated the award to colleague Heidi Clark, who had been a long-standing employee but who sadly died this year.

Swaine told of the importance to dealers of having a good provenance check partner, saying: ‘It’s the consistency for definite. They need to be able to trust their partner. 

‘They need to be able to rely on that information almost instantly to know that they’re safe to purchase that vehicle, and that there’s no other interest in it or anything outstanding that they’re not aware of. It’s essential for them. It’s an integral part of the purchase.’

