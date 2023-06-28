Cap HPI – Provenance Check Provider of the Year 2023

Avoiding buying a clocked car, or one that has outstanding finance, might sound like the basics of car buying, but without a good provenance check partner it can be impossible to get right.

A good provenance check provider can give both dealer and customer peace of mind, and this category is highly fought over every year in the Car Dealer Power awards.

The win once again goes to Cap HPI, which has been a trusted name for car dealers for more than 75 years, and a serial Car Dealer Power winner since the start of the awards.

The company prides itself on the quality of its dataset and decades of experience allowing car dealers to manage risk and increase profit.

Head of sales Wendy Swaine told Car Dealer: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be picking up this award again, as Cap HPI isn’t just a brand name for the consumer but also for the trade – which is where this reward comes from.

‘It’s so pleasing that even despite the Covid years we are still the market leader and people are still supporting the brand.’

But why does Cap HPI keep coming top time and time again?

‘It’s the consistency of the HPI check,’ said Swaine. ‘And one of the things about consistency is the data accuracy.

‘We always talk about the thumbprint of a vehicle as it’s always amazing how many times vehicles get registered incorrectly. Unless that data is corrected – and it could be anything from the wrong fuel type to the incorrect transmission listed – it continues to stay wrong.

‘We, at Cap HPI, look after our data very, very well. We have a premium product that has accurate data and when people make comparisons with other products we always come out on top.’

Swaine added: ‘We might not be the cheapest product in the market, but who wants a race to the bottom?’

Since winning its last Car Dealer Power award, Cap HPI has been busy developing its business.

It moved into a new data centre last year from which the company is now ‘reaping the rewards of a much more stable and efficient service’ in ‘a very, very secure environment’.

Cap HPI isn’t standing still, though.

‘It’s onwards and upwards for us,’ added Swaine. ‘We have a new product to come and I can’t wait to launch the next step in the history of the HPI check.’