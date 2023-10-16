Car dealer bounces back from losing MG franchise by expanding into motorcycle market

A franchised car dealer has bounced back from being cut off by MG by branching out into selling motorcycles.

Brandon Car Centre in Suffolk is ending its franchise agreement with the Chinese brand from January in next year after its showroom was deemed to small to continue.

Having began representing MG back in 2016, the news came as a major blow but bosses have now decided to move in a different direction.

The business will remain as an approved MG centre for services, and warranty work but will now fill the gap by selling vehicles of the two-wheeled variety.

It will also continue to sell a range of used cars and is expecting to be able to continue sourcing new MGs to serve customers needs.

The change means that the site’s workforce of ten staff will all be able to keep their jobs, despite losing out on the franchise agreement.

Speaking to SuffolkNews, Owner Daniel Freeman said: ‘As MG has grown they have new requirements which means our showroom is no longer large enough.

‘Obviously we were disappointed as we have successfully sold new MGs to hundreds of customers since we first became a franchise in 2016.

‘But we are still an approved MG centre for services, and warranty work, and can still source new MGs.’

He added: ‘Used cars are what we are best known for and we have built up an exemplary reputation for sales and service in the area.

‘Our staff are very passionate and knowledgeable about motorbikes, and we saw a gap in the market when the MG franchise ended.

‘We now have a broad selection of scooters and motorbikes to suit all two wheel enthusiasts including iconic brands: BSA and Benelli as well as Sinnis and Niu.

‘Our workshop will be also fully equipped to facilitate all motorbike MoT and servicing. We are now also stocking a range of Oxford clothing, including helmets and accessories.’

Earlier today (Oct 16), Car Dealer reported that MG clocked up profits of £54m in the UK last year as revenues more than doubled.

The electric car specialist – which will shortly launch a two-seater sports EV named the Cyberster – revealed profits surged 1,188% to £54m in 2022, up from £4.2m in 2021.

Annual sales revenue doubled on the previous year and topped £1bn, its annual accounts for 2022 with the brand saying its sales growth was ‘supported by an optimisation’ of its dealer network in the UK.