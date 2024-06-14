Car Dealer founder James Baggott launches new Substack newsletter for time-poor execs

Car Dealer founder James Baggott has today launched a Substack newsletter with an exclusive review of the week’s news for time poor executives.

Every Friday, Baggott will review the week’s biggest automotive headlines from Car Dealer and give his take on what they mean to the industry.

Published on the Substack website, the newsletter will be free to read for the next three weeks and become subscription-only after that.

You can read the first issue here and subscribe to get future editions.

Designed to give automotive leaders in the industry a digest of the week’s news and a take on what it could mean, the newsletter aims to summarise the headlines that matter most, all in one place.

The launch comes at the request of a number of executives in the industry who have said they struggle to keep up to date with the huge volume of content published on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website.

Baggott said: ‘Our weekly Car Dealer Podcast gives our listeners a weekly review of the week’s headlines in a fun format and we’ve had loads of great feedback from readers who love that summary of the news.

‘It gave me the idea to produce a written version for those in the industry who want the week’s news digested for them and summarised – and they’ll get my opinion on the stories thrown in too.

‘I’ll be producing the summary every Friday so people have it in their inboxes to catch up on over the weekend and I hope people enjoy the format.’

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions will also be offered. The first three issues will be free.

To subscribe to the newsletter you can visit the Substack website and subscribe here.

The newsletter starts with a comment on the week from Baggott, and then highlights the Top 5 biggest stories and what Baggott thinks of them.

This week he covers news on Motorpoint’s losses, the EU’s tariffs for Chinese cars, Motors closing in on a deal for Cazoo and what the political parties are promising drivers.

Also included is a summary of this week’s podcast and what we discussed, a quote of the week aims to highlight a further news story you may have missed while the other big stories that caught our editor-in-chief’s eye are digested for you.

‘We publish a lot of news on our website and it can be hard to keep up – even if you are in our popular WhatsApp groups – so I hope this digested newsletter and my take on the headlines is a great way to catch up,’ added Baggott.