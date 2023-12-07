Car dealer group Brayleys adds Hyundai to portfolio as it buys Coupers site

Dealership group Brayleys has expanded with the purchase of a Hyundai showroom – its first outlet with the manufacturer.

The Car Dealer Top 100 business bought the St Albans site from family-run Coupers for an undisclosed figure and, says Brayleys, tops off another period of steady growth in its 20th-anniversary year.

The Catherine Street site has been Hertfordshire’s authorised dealer for Hyundai for more than 30 years, and adds to Brayleys’ brand portfolio of Honda, Mazda, Renault, Dacia and Kia.

Brayleys is fully owned by the AW Rostamani Group after founder Paul Brayley sold his remaining shareholding to the Dubai-based outfit.

He is now chief executive of Brayleys and West Way Nissan, which has been bought by the group.

The Hyundai St Albans deal was brokered by MotorVise and will see the 24 Coupers staff transfer to Brayleys.

Brayley said: ‘I’m delighted at the acquisition of Coupers, which has a long and proud heritage in St Albans.

‘It has extra meaning for me as it was also the starting location for Brayleys 20 years ago, when I took over the Honda franchise in the city.

‘The addition of Hyundai will further broaden our customer reach across the home counties and strengthens our position as one of the largest privately owned automotive retailers in the south-east.’

Coupers managing director Paul Kendall said: ‘It is very much business as usual at the dealership, and I know the team and valued customers will be in great hands with Brayleys, who will continue our tradition of delivering exceptional customer service.

‘The whole process involving the sale of the dealership was smooth and handled in a professional manner.’

Earlier this year, Brayleys made its debut in the list of Best Workplaces, compiled by Great Place To Work UK, ranking 74th in the Large Companies category.

Commenting on the inclusion, which is achieved via staff feedback, Brayley said: ‘Brayleys takes great pride in making the business feel very much like a family.

‘To have that officially recognised publicly, based on the views of your team, is a fantastic achievement for the company and we look forward to welcoming the staff from Coupers into the group.’

Pictured are Paul Brayley, left, with Paul Kendall