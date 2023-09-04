Car dealer Hendy Group steps up growth plans by expanding partnership with Stellantis

Car dealer Hendy Group has stepped up its partnership with Stellantis as it looks to continue its ambitious plans for expansion.

The dealer group has announced a deal to purchase Eden Vauxhall in Poole, which will become the firm’s first site representing the brand in Dorset.

Elsewhere, bosses have also agreed terms for a new Vauxhall site in Salisbury as well as a dealership representing both Vauxhall and Peugeot in Kent.

The deals represent a major step up in the relationship between Hendy and Stellantis, with the group previously only representing Maserati.

The new dealerships are the first large volume Stellantis showrooms for Hendy and bosses are hoping they will signify the beginning of a broader relationship between the two companies.

Paul Hendy, CEO of Hendy Group, said: ‘2023 is proving to be a key year for the Group with this acquisition in Dorset, the opening of Vauxhall in Salisbury and Kent, and the launch of a new three dealership showroom in Hampshire later this year.

‘Dorset and Wiltshire are traditionally strong areas for the Group, and we are looking forward to being part of Stellantis and welcoming the Eden Group colleagues at Branksome to team Hendy.’

As part of the agreement in Poole Eden, members of staff working at the dealership will transfer to Hendy Group and the dealership will continue providing new and used car and commercial vehicle sales, together with service facilities for all Vauxhall models.

In Salisbury, Hendy will open a stand-alone sales and servicing dealership for Vauxhall while a new site in Tonbridge, Kent will become a Vauxhall and Peugeot centre for sales and servicing.

Hendy added: ‘This is an exciting move for Hendy Group and reinforces our long-term commitment to the south, investment in our future and providing a high-quality service for motorists across the south coast.

The addition of the new sites means Hendy Group now operates in 57 locations across the south and southwest.