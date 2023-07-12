Hendy Group looking to make the most of Ashes summer after partnering with Sir Ian Botham

Hendy Group has teamed up with England cricketing legend Ian Botham, as Ashes fever continues to sweep across the country.

The former all-r0under, affectionately known as ‘Beefy’, has signed up to be a brand ambassador for the south coast dealer group.

The role will see the 67-year-old assist in Hendy’s plan to expand its sports and premium offering, which includes Maserati, Land Rover, Jaguar and Lotus.

Bosses are hopeful that Botham’s national profile will help the firm reach a wider audience at a time when cricket is dominating the sports headlines.

England are currently 2-1 in the Ashes with two tests left to play, following a nail-biting win at Headlingley in Leeds last week.

Hendy Group already has an involvement in the sport as a key sponsor of Hampshire County Cricket Club and Southern Vipers, who both play at the Ageas Bowl, near Southampton.

Commenting on the group’s latest signing, Paul Hendy, chief executive of the the group, said: ‘Ian is one of the most high-profile sports personalities in the country with his incredible career as a cricket player, his tremendous fundraising for charities with his charity walks and of course as a respected commentator and speaker.

‘He represents resilience, trust, loyalty and success which are values that align with us at the Hendy Group and we are really looking forward to working more closely with Ian as part of his role as Hendy ambassador.’

Botham, who took 383 test wickets for England, says the partnership will allow him the opportunity to drive a range of cars as part of his speaking and charity work across the country.

He added: ‘I have known Paul and the Hendy business for many years and during this time we have shared our love of sport and cars.

‘I now look forward to working alongside the Hendy Group as an ambassador for the brand.’