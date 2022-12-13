Car dealer hoping to raise £3,000 in memory of leading industry figure who died of a heart attack last year

A car dealer is aiming to raise more than £3,000 in memory of an industry leader who recently passed away from a cardiac arrest.

Matt Bloch, director of Boss Motor Company in Buckinghamshire, is aiming to run the London Marathon in under three hours as he looks to honour the late Richard George.

George was a huge personality in the motor trade having worked his way up from salesman to dealer principle at Lexus HR Owen.

He later held the same role with Lookers Land Rover before moving on to run the Subaru import and distribution in Australia for Inchcape.

He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest during a beach walk down under last year and Bloch is now hoping to raise more than £3,000 for the British Heart foundation in his honour.

The pair got to know each other in 2018 when Bloch’s father, Steven, was forced to take time away from the pair’s family dealership after suffering a heart attack of his own.

In the months leading up to his move to Australia, George mentored Bloch in how to run a dealership, offering invaluable advice and support.

Thankfully, Steven made a full recovery and is now back working at Boss Motor Company but his son is remains desperate to try and repay the help given to him by George.

He has set up a just giving page, which at time of writing, has collected close to 90 per cent of its fundraising target.

Matt Bloch said: ‘In 2018 my Dad suffered from a heart attack whilst at work with me. His life was saved by the most incredible work from the NHS and the teams at Harefield Hospital.

‘As the reality of my Dad’s long recovery became clear, what also became clear is that I would be thrown into the daunting task of running the family business instantly and most definitely before I was ready.

‘This is where Richard stepped in. During my Dad’s recovery he managed to source the services of a very senior executive in our industry, who just so happened to have a few free months left before heading to Australia to his dream new job.

‘I can categorically say that Richard’s affect was immeasurable, a baptism of fire in many ways, and not just for me but for our whole company. A man that was painfully positive about everything and everyone, who made things happen instantly and made no excuses.

‘He transformed us as individuals as well as a collective and in those few months we not only managed but prospered as people and a business. We couldn’t have done it without him, I know I certainly couldn’t have.

‘Richard was one of those individuals who lifted everyone he crossed paths with and I gained a great friend and mentor. He pulled me, my family and our business together. Even after his move to Australia, we remained in regular contact and continued to work together.’

The director said George’s death came as a shock to those that knew him and hopes the money he raises can help fund research into heart issues.

He added: ‘Richard lost his life far too early to a cardiac arrest in 2021 during a beach walk in Australia. Something he did everyday. He was living his dream life in Australia with his family and had recently become a grandparent.

‘His effect on people throughout his life couldn’t have been clearer than at his funeral. Hundreds of people overflowing the venue, telling stories of how he had in someway made a positive impact on them. Something I will never forget.

‘I am going to be trying to run a sub three hour marathon for Rich in London in 2023 and hoping to raise as much money as possible for the British Heart Foundation so they can continue to research cures and treatments to help people have longer with their loved ones.’

Donations can be made here.