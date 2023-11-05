Log in

Car dealer Howards Motor Group expands with new Hyundai showroom

  • New site takes portfolio up to 22 sites
  • Showroom will also act as a hub for Howards’ operations
  • Opening of dealership follows a busy year for dealer group
Time 7:21 am, November 5, 2023

Car dealer Howards Motor Group has opened a brand new Hyundai showroom in Somerset.

The new site in Taunton takes the dealer group’s representation to 22 sites across the county, and is its third showroom to have a Hyundai franchise.

It’ll also serve as the administrative hub for all of Howards’ dealerships in Taunton.

Howards acquired the former Jaguar dealership on Bridgewater Road in May. It has since undergone ‘significant refurbishment and modernisation’.

The showroom has space for six cars and includes a ‘comfortable customer lounge’, while a workshop is equipped with four bays. There’s also space outside for the display of used cars and the site has EV charging capability.

Jonathan Coleman, group property & executive director, said: ‘This latest opening represents one of a number of strategic investments within the Somerset economy to improve our representation and customer experience.

‘We are proud of the results of this project given that we have managed this refurbishment using internal resources and predominantly local contractors.’

Chris Lee, managing director, added: ‘This new store further demonstrates our confidence and relationship with Hyundai Motor UK.

‘It provides an excellent environment to showcase and demonstrate some of the fantastic features of their product range to prospective customers.

‘We look forward to increasing performance in this territory with this new store and exploring future opportunities together.’

The opening of the new Hyundai site follows Howards Motor Group’s expansion earlier this year with the launch of an MG dealership in Yeovil, Somerset, as well as the acquisition of the Kia franchise for Taunton from Marsh Garages in August.

