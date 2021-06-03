Log in
Car dealer left injured after angry customer attacked him with a baseball bat

  • Ottowa-based dealer attacked with baseball bat by John Walsh
  • Walsh is said to have been unhappy with car recently sold to him by dealership
  • 35-year-old has since been charged with assault

Time 36 mins ago

A Canadian car dealer was left with serious injuries after an unsatisfied customer attacked him with a baseball bat.

CTV News reports that John Walsh, 35, entered the Ottowa dealership after growing frustrated with a car sold to him a few weeks ago.

On Monday, he returned to the showroom armed with a baseball bat and wearing a ski mask.

It is then alleged that he attacked one of the employees and threatened to kill him.

The incident took place on Monday morning and was reported to local police.

Walsh has now made his first appearance at a local court.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering death threats and robbery/assault with intent to steal.

Other charges against him include wearing a disguise, mischief and breaching probation.

He made his first appearance at court on Tuesday (June 1).

Pic: PA stock image

