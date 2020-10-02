Subaru UK managing director John Hurtig will be chatting to Car Dealer Live at midday today.

The live broadcast with Car Dealer founder James Baggott will see the Subaru boss explain why the brand has a bright future ahead of it.

Hurtig got in touch with Car Dealer after reading our feature in Issue 150 of Car Dealer Magazine which gave Subaru a 50 per cent chance of survival in the UK.

Following the news that Mitsubishi had pulled support for Europe and was effectively withdrawing from the UK as a result, we rated the brands we felt would also struggle to survive.

Subaru was second on the list behind Mitsubishi as our writer said ‘existing customers are fiercely loyal, but new ones are getting increasingly rare’.

Hurtig – who has only been in the job since August – will chat exclusively to Car Dealer about his plans for the future.

If you have any questions you’d like to ask you can submit them live during the broadcast or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post at midday or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.