Car Dealer Live will be all about the exotic world of classic cars today as Twyford Moors will be on the show.

Based in Hampshire, Twyford Moors Classic Cars is the UK’s leading Jaguar XK specialist and has become famous for its experience in dealing with the XK120, XK140 and XK150 models and the iconic E-type.

Headed up by Nik Rochez the business has over 35 years experience with XK Jags – from buying and selling them, to full restorations and upgrading old cars with modern equipment. Twyford Moors also actively trains and recruits the restorers of tomorrow.

Nik’s son Harry will be on the show from 12pm chatting with host James Batchelor about the business’s history, trading during lockdown and the classic car market.

