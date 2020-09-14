Motor trade favourites Jim Reid and Umesh Samani will be on Car Dealer Live today.

Broadcast live on the Car Dealer YouTube channel, the pair will be speaking with host James Batchelor from 12pm about a range of current issues.

Reid, owner of Inverurie-based Jim Reid Vehicle Sales, and Samani of Specialist Cars in Stoke are well known and respected in the trade.

Both are also members of The IMDA (Independent Motor Dealers Association) and Samani is the chairman, so the pair are at the coal face of the industry.

On the show, Batchelor will be chatting with the pair about trading during the summer, used car sales, predictions for the rest of the year and the IMDA.

