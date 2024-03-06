Car Dealer Live tickets sell out – but here’s how to watch the conference online

In-person tickets to Car Dealer Live have sold out – but there’s still a way you can watch the day’s events unfold.

Streaming tickets are still available to buy on the Car Dealer Live event website with every session broadcast.

Car Dealer Live tickets sold out yesterday after an additional batch were added two weeks ago due to high demand.

However, streaming tickets for Car Dealer Live, sponsored by Auto Trader, will broadcast all sessions – which start at 0930 and run until 1630 tomorrow (March 7) – live on video from the British Motor Museum.

Streaming tickets – costing £200 – will remain on sale and can even be booked on the day of the event.

The session videos will also be replayable after the event for those who want to watch them back again so if you can’t spend the day watching the sessions you can view them at your leisure.

The day starts with a headline interview with franchised car dealer boss Peter Vardy while the afternoon’s sessions will begin with a headline interview with used car specialist Peter Waddell.



The pair headline a packed day which features panel sessions with franchised dealers Chris Wiseman, from Wessex Garages, Robin Luscombe, of Luscombe Motors, and Sue Corkin from Chorley Group.

Independent dealers including Alex Jones from Carbase, Estelle Miller from EV Experts and James McConville from Solo Car Sales will also appear on stage.

On the luxury car dealer panel Tom Hartley, Romans International’s Tom Jaconelli and HR Owen’s Brett Ward are set to take our questions.

Research sessions will also be hosted by headline sponsor Auto Trader as well as Google, Cox Automotive, Automotive Transformation Group and iVendi. See this post for more details on all the research sessions and the topics up for discussion.

And directors from challenger car brands BYD and Nio will be appearing alongside manufacturing giant Stellantis at the exclusive Car Dealer Live event.

For more information on the day’s events see the event website CarDealerLive.co.uk.