Car dealer Lookers ploughs £2.3m into refurbishment of Volvo showroom

Lookers is ploughing £2.3m into a refurbishment of the Essex Volvo dealership it bought earlier this year.

The car dealer group announced in May that it had bought Waterhouse Chelmsford Volvo, adding 40 staff to its expanding Volvo teams with plans for a multi-million-pound refurb.

Work at the Baynes Place site, which is staying open throughout, is expected to be finished by the end of the year, bringing about ‘a bright, modern, state-of-the-art facility’.

Lookers says the showroom will ‘put customers at the heart of an exciting and innovative retail experience’ to ‘perfectly showcase the dynamic Swedish brand’s growing portfolio of all-electric vehicles’.

It will feature the latest range of new Volvo models, including the pure-electric XC40 and plug-in hybrids, as well as Volvo Selekt Approved Used vehicles.

Servicing, MOT tests and repairs will also be available, and the showroom will boast the manufacturer’s signature lounge area, with Scandinavian furniture, free wi-fi plus Swedish cakes and coffee.

It’ll have various eco-friendly features as well, including EV chargers and solar panels.

Lookers franchise director David Cooper said: ‘We’re extremely proud of our longstanding and successful partnership with Volvo and to be further investing in this iconic brand, in our customers and dedicated local teams as part of our commitment to create an outstanding retail experience that exceeds expectations.

‘This significant investment also represents a big vote of confidence in and commitment to Chelmsford, where we are delighted to mark a fresh milestone of local success.’

Lookers chief operating officer Duncan McPhee said: ‘Our growing partnership with Volvo and our shared plans for growth in the fast-expanding EV market are a priority for Lookers.

‘This latest investment once again confirms our ambitions to be the UK’s number-one choice for all-electric driving, advice and aftersales service.

‘Volvo is a world industry leader in the production of pioneering plug-in vehicles, and we look forward to continuing our electrifying expansion over the months and years ahead.’

The acquisition brought Lookers’ Volvo portfolio to five UK sites, alongside Colchester, Stockport and Glasgow as well as Polestar Spaces and aftersales businesses in Manchester and Glasgow.

Volvo aims to be a fully electric car maker by 2030 and a climate-neutral company by 2040.

Lookers ranked fourth in the 2022 Car Dealer Top 100 list of most profitable dealer groups. The 2023 Car Dealer Top 100 will be out soon.